Aug 10 (Reuters) - RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp

* RXi Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* RXi Pharma - existing cash, potential proceeds available under equity facility with lpc should be sufficient to fund operations for at least next 12 months​

* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.11