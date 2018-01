BRIEF-Rye Patch Gold Corp Commences Strategic Review Process

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* RYE PATCH GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT; ESTABLISHES STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* RYE PATCH GOLD - STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL CONSIDER NUMEROUS ALTERNATIVES FOR CO, INCLUDING POTENTIAL MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS OR DISPOSITIONS, AMONG OTHERS

* RYE PATCH GOLD - ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDERWRITERS, WHERE UNDERWRITERS, ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, AGREED TO BUY 11.5 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT $1.30/UNIT

* RYE PATCH GOLD - BOARD APPOINTED SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW, EVALUATE PROPOSALS CONSIDERED PART OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* RYE PATCH GOLD CORP - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED FOR DEBT SERVICING, WORKING CAPITAL AND CONTINUED RAMP UP OF FLORIDA CANYON MINE

* RYE PATCH GOLD CORP - COMPANY‘S MINE RAMP UP AT FLORIDA CANYON WILL BE UNAFFECTED BY STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: