BRIEF-Ryerson Holding Corp ‍provided guidance for its Q3 ending Sept 30

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Provided guidance for its Q3 ending September 30, 2017​

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Anticipates revenue in range of $840 million to $860 million for Q3 of 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $845.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryerson Holding Corp- Expects Q3 2017 net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation in range of $0 million to $2 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Anticipates gross margins, excluding lifo expense to be lower in Q3 than Q2 of 2017​

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Average selling prices in Q3 of 2017 are expected to be consistent with Q2 of 2017​

* Ryerson Holding - Q3 shipments are expected to be 1 to 2 percent lower sequentially due in part to hurricane-related impacts and sap conversions in Canada

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Q3 average selling prices and tons sold are expected to be higher compared to Q3 of 2016