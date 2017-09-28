FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryerson Holding Corp ‍provided guidance for its Q3 ending Sept 30
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 晚上9点00分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Ryerson Holding Corp ‍provided guidance for its Q3 ending Sept 30

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Provided guidance for its Q3 ending September 30, 2017​

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Anticipates revenue in range of $840 million to $860 million for Q3 of 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $845.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryerson Holding Corp- Expects Q3 2017 net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation in range of $0 million to $2 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Anticipates gross margins, excluding lifo expense to be lower in Q3 than Q2 of 2017​

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍Average selling prices in Q3 of 2017 are expected to be consistent with Q2 of 2017​

* Ryerson Holding - Q3 shipments are expected to be 1 to 2 percent lower sequentially due in part to hurricane-related impacts and sap conversions in Canada

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Q3 average selling prices and tons sold are expected to be higher compared to Q3 of 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2xJqVrY] Further company coverage:

