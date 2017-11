Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp:

* Q3 revenue $864.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $845.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryerson Holding Corp - ‍anticipates margins to expand into q4 2017.