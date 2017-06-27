FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月27日 / 晚上8点45分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Ryerson Holding sees Q2 revenue in range of $865 mln to $875 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp-

* Anticipates revenue in the range of $865 million to $875 million for the second quarter of 2017 - sec filing

* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects second quarter 2017 net income attributable to ryerson holding corporation in the range of $0 million to $2 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp - adjusted ebitda, excluding lifo is expected to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million for the second quarter of 2017

* Ryerson Holding Corp - "continues to see improved demand when viewed against the year ago period" Source text: (bit.ly/2tUBXa5) Further company coverage:

