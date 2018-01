BRIEF-Ryerson Sees Q4 2017 Revenue About $810 Million

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp:

* RYERSON PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO BE HELD ON MARCH 6, 2018

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $810 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE SELLING PRICES IN Q4 OF 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT HIGHER THAN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍Q4 SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT NINE PERCENT LOWER SEQUENTIALLY DUE TO FEWER SHIPPING DAYS AND NORMAL SEASONAL DEMAND​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS Q4 2017 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION IN RANGE OF $2 MILLION TO $4 MILLION​

* RYERSON HOLDING SAYS ESTIMATED Q4 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACT FROM ANY RECENT FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION CHANGES IN UNITED STATES

* EXPECTS Q4 NET ‍LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING TO INCLUDE LIFO EXPENSE OF $7 MILLION TO $10 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: