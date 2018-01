BRIEF-SABIC CEO says at this point not considering raising debt

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp :

* SAUDI‘S SABIC CEO SAYS SABIC HAS THE ABILITY TO SELF FINANCE CLARIANT DEAL

* SAUDI‘S SABIC CEO SAYS OUT LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS WILL BOOST OUR LONG-TERM POSITION

* SAUDI‘S SABIC CEO SAYS WE EXPECT 2018 COST CUTTING TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017

* SAUDI‘S SABIC CEO SAYS WE EXPECT 2018 COST CUTTING TO BE BETWEEN 5 TO 7 PERCENT

* SAUDI‘S SABIC CEO SAYS AT THIS POINT WE DON‘T HAVE ANY OPTIONS TO RAISE DEBT, BUT WE WILL LOOK INTO IT IN FUTURE AS NEEDED

* SAUDI'S SABIC CEO SAYS IBN ROSHD HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED INTO A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, RESTRUCTURING HELPED CUT ITS LOSS TO 30 MILLION IN 2017