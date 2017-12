Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF THE REVIEW OF ITS WATER LICENSE APPLICATIONS FOR THE BACK RIVER PROJECT

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP - ANTICIPATES APPROVAL OF TYPE A WATER LICENSE IN Q4, 2018.

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER SAYS ANTICIPATES APPROVAL OF TYPE B WATER LICENSE IN LATE Q1, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: