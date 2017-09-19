FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49 pct equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上8点45分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49 pct equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49% equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant; closing expected prior to year end 2017; places Sabra on path to 100% ownership of portfolio

* Says transaction values portfolio at $1.62 billion and Sabra’s 49% minority interest investment at $371.0 million

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍Expects to finance the investment with proceeds from its revolving credit facility​

* Sabra Health Care REIT - Under JV agreements, co will have right to designate three directors on seven member boards of Enlivant joint ventures

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - Under joint venture agreements, co will have right to designate 3 directors on 7 member boards of Enlivant joint ventures

* Sabra Health Care REIT - ‍ Also expects to finance investment cash generated from planned dispositions of certain facilities operated by Genesis Healthcare

* Sabra Health Care REIT - Enlivant JV currently targeting 2018 NOI after management fees of about $100 to $105 million before projected capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below