BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT reports Q3 ‍FFO earnings per share of $0.34​
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 晚上11点09分

BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT reports Q3 ‍FFO earnings per share of $0.34​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra reports third quarter 2017 results and improved balance sheet with leverage lowered to 4.79x; increases quarterly common stock dividend by 5%; reports smooth integration of CCP and subsequent investments; reaffirms 2017 and 2018 guidance

* Quarterly ‍ffo earnings per share $0.34​

* Quarterly ‍normalized FFO per share $0.63​

* Quarterly ‍affo earnings per share $0.56​

* Quarterly ‍normalized AFFO earnings per share $0.60​

* Quarterly ‍total revenues of $111.8 million versus $61.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
