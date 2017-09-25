BRIEF-Sabra moves through Sabra 2.0 with the CCP acquisition to Sabra 3.0

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care Reit Inc

* Sabra quickly moves through Sabra 2.0 with the CCP acquisition to Sabra 3.0; follows up announcement of $371 million investment in enlivant joint ventures with (1) $430 million sale/leaseback transaction with a premier SNF operator and (2) a divestiture p

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍it has begun process of marketing for sale its remaining 43 facilities leased to genesis healthcare, inc​

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍updated 2018 outlook for normalized affo per share at a range of $2.33 to $2.39​

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍reaffirms 2017 outlook and updates 2018 outlook​

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc sees 2018 normalized ffo attributable to common stockholders $ 2.48 to $ 2.54

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍divestiture plan for entire genesis portfolio in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: