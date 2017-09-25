FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sabra moves through Sabra 2.0 with the CCP acquisition to Sabra 3.0
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 晚上8点58分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Sabra moves through Sabra 2.0 with the CCP acquisition to Sabra 3.0

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care Reit Inc

* Sabra quickly moves through Sabra 2.0 with the CCP acquisition to Sabra 3.0; follows up announcement of $371 million investment in enlivant joint ventures with (1) $430 million sale/leaseback transaction with a premier SNF operator and (2) a divestiture p

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍it has begun process of marketing for sale its remaining 43 facilities leased to genesis healthcare, inc​

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍updated 2018 outlook for normalized affo per share at a range of $2.33 to $2.39​

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍reaffirms 2017 outlook and updates 2018 outlook​

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc sees 2018 normalized ffo attributable to common stockholders $ 2.48 to $ 2.54

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍divestiture plan for entire genesis portfolio in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below