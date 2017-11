Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp

* Sabre Corp- ‍Consolidated Q3 revenue increased 7.3 pct to $900.6 million​

* Sabre Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.33‍​

* Sabre Corp- ‍full-year 2017 guidance reiterated​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $884.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sabre Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.31‍​