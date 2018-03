BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings Enters Second Amendment To First Amended And Restated Credit And Security Agreement

March 2 (Reuters) - Saexploration Holdings Inc:

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS SAYS ON FEB 28, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - ‍AMENDMENT NO. 2, REMOVES CONDITION PROVIDING FOR A EARLY MATURITY OF SEPTEMBER 14, 2018​

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - ‍MATURITY DATE OF FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT IS JANUARY 2, 2020​

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS - ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018, CO, UNITS ALSO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 29, 2016

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT NO. 3, AMONG OTHER THINGS, REMOVES CONDITION PROVIDING FOR A EARLY MATURITY OF JANUARY 2, 2019