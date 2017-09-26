FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 晚上9点37分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration Holdings says ‍on September 22, 2017, unit entered into first amended and restated credit and security agreement​ - SEC filing

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - New credit agreement provides for up to $16.0 million in borrowings secured primarily by borrower’s north american assets

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - ‍Credit facility will mature on January 2, 2020 , unless terminated earlier​ Source text:[bit.ly/2hxE7qK] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below