Jan 17 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS SAYS ON JAN 16, BOARD APPROVED A CHANGE IN COMPANY‘S STRATEGY - SEC FILING

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC - CHANGE IN STRATEGY WILL RESULT IN TERMINATION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A CHARGE OF $1.3 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATIONS OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES