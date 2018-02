Feb 23 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc:

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES -S. AFRICAN ‍COURT ORDERED CO‘S UNIT NOT PRECLUDED FROM PARTICIPATING IN SASSA‘S TENDER PROCESS​

* NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES - ‍COURT SCHEDULED HEARING ON MARCH 6, 2018 TO CONSIDER SASSA‘S APPLICATION FOR 6 MONTH EXTENSION OF CONTRACT WITH CPS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: