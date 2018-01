Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sagittarius Capital Corp:

* SAGITTARIUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT WITH ISRAELI-BASED IRRI-AL-TAL LTD.

* SAGITTARIUS CAPITAL SAYS IRRI-AL-TAL WILL EXCHANGE ALL ITS ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES FOR COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF SAGITTARIUS

* SAGITTARIUS CAPITAL SAYS IRRI-AL-TAL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SAGITTARIUS