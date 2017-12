Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saia Inc:

* SAIA INC - IN OCTOBER 2017, LTL SHIPMENTS PER WORKDAY INCREASED 7.1% AND LTL TONNAGE PER WORKDAY INCREASED 6.5% COMPARED TO OCTOBER 2016

* SAIA INC- IN NOV 2017, LTL SHIPMENTS PER WORKDAY INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT AND LTL TONNAGE PER WORKDAY INCREASED 8.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO NOV 2016