Oct 12 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp

* SAIC awarded contract by USDA farm service agency for price support programs

* Science Applications International Corp - ‍work under contract will be performed primarily in Kansas City, Missouri​

* Science Applications International - contract to have 1 year base period of performance, 4 one-year options and total contract award value of about $43 million