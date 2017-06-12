FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-SAIC reports Q1 earnings per share $1.08
2017年6月12日 / 晚上8点25分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-SAIC reports Q1 earnings per share $1.08

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC announces first quarter of fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion

* Says net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion

* Science Applications International -total cash flows provided by operating activities for q1 were $88 million, which represented an increase from Q1 last year

* Science Applications International Corp - estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was about $8.2 billion of which $1.8 billion was funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

