Jan 29 (Reuters) - SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC :

* SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS A 11.08 PERCENT STAKE IN ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION AS OF JAN 29 - SEC FILING

* SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC SAYS ACQUIRED ANTERO RESOURCES CORP SHARES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES