BRIEF-Salesforce Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce announces record third quarter revenue, raises full year fiscal 2018 revenue guidance

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue $2.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.65 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Salesforce.com Inc - ‍deferred revenue on balance sheet as of oct 31, 2017 was $4.39 billion, an increase of 26% year-over-year, and 24% in constant currency​

* Salesforce.com Inc - ‍unbilled deferred revenue ended q3 at approximately $11.5 billion, up 34% year-over-year​

* Salesforce.com inc - ‍fy19 revenue is projected to be $12.45 billion to $12.50 billion, an increase of 19% to 20% year-over-year​

* Salesforce.com Inc - ‍q4 revenue is projected to be $2.801 billion to $2.811 billion, an increase of 22% to 23% year-over-year​

* Salesforce.com Inc - ‍‍Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share projected to be $0.03 to $0.04, ‍‍q4 non-gaap earnings per share projected to be $0.32 to $0.33​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $2.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S