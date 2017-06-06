BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings says its units issued conditional notice of redemption

June 6 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - proposed redemption is expected to be funded by proceeds of a proposed new term loan b, which is expected to be $850 million

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - reaffirming its expectation of consolidated full-year same-store sales growth of approximately flat versus prior year