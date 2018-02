BRIEF-Samsung Display And Universal Display Enter Into OLED Agreements

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Universal Display Corp:

* SAMSUNG DISPLAY AND UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION ENTER INTO LONG-TERM OLED AGREEMENTS

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED.

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP - SIGNING OF LONG-TERM OLED MATERIAL SUPPLY AND LICENSE AGREEMENTS WITH SAMSUNG DISPLAY CO LTD

* UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP - AGREEMENTS ARE SCHEDULED TO RUN THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND MAY BE EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO-YEAR PERIOD