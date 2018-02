Feb 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Engineering Co Ltd:

* Says awarded 1.1 trillion won ($1.03 billion) contract to build an oil refining plant in Oman

* Says the contract will be valid from Feb. 15 2018 to Jan. 13 2022 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2BASgil Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,065.1700 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park; editing by Richard Pullin)