Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* Sanchez Energy announces strong Catarina well results; reiterates fourth quarter 2017 production guidance

* Six wells on D-17 Western Catarina​ pad had an average 24-hour initial production rate of approximately 1,479 boe/d

* ‍“On pace to deliver production results that are in-line with our Q3 2017 forecast​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: