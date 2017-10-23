FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanchez energy announces Q3 operating results
2017年10月23日 / 上午10点18分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Sanchez energy announces Q3 operating results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces third quarter 2017 operating results; 43 percent annual growth drives record production results to the high end of guidance

* Sanchez Energy Corp - ‍company is currently producing at a rate in excess of 80,000 Boe/d​

* Sanchez Energy Corp - qtrly ‍production about 6.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 73,783 Boe/d, increase of 43 percent​

* Sanchez Energy - ‍taking into account impact of storms, co reiterates previous production guidance range of 80,000 to 84,000 Boe/d for Q4​

* Says ‍anticipates production to be near lower end of production guidance during Q4 2017​

* Sanchez Energy - experienced completion delays in September and October due to storm activity that will negatively impact forecast volumes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

