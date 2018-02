BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Offers $400 Mln In Senior Secured Notes

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp:

* SANCHEZ ENERGY ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MILLION IN SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES

* SANCHEZ ENERGY - ‍COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING TO ELIGIBLE PURCHASERS OF $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE 2023​

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY ABOUT $95 MILLION IN TOTAL OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS, OTHERS PURPOSES

* SANCHEZ ENERGY- ‍IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF PROPOSED OFFERING CO TO REDUCE CREDIT FACILITY SIZE FROM $350 MILLION TO $25 MILLION

* SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP - ‍ IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF PROPOSED OFFERING, CO INTENDS TO EXTEND MATURITY FROM 2019 TO 2023 OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: