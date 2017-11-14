FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners reports qtrly total revenues $18.6 mln
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 中午11点31分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners reports qtrly total revenues $18.6 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners LP

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP reports third quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - qtrly total revenues $18.6 million versus $19.9 mln‍​

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - qtrly loss per share per common unit $0.38

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - ‍continued to divest certain of non-core production assets in q3 2017​

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - ‍as of Sept. 30, 2017, partnership had $189 million in debt outstanding under its credit facility​

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - ‍partnership had approximately $0.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at Sept. 30, 2017​

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - qtrly average daily production 2,043 boe/d versus 2,870 boe/d‍​

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - ‍currently forecast a distribution coverage ratio in excess of 1.0x in q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

