BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream says ‍co entered into certain purchase and sale agreement with Dallas Petroleum on Oct 12
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年10月16日

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - ‍ On October 12, co entered into that certain purchase and sale agreement with dallas petroleum group - SEC filing​

* Sanchez-Pursuant to deal, co to sell specified oil and gas wells, leases, other associated assets, interests for cash consideration of $6.25 million

* Sanchez Midstream-on Oct 12, deal entered by co's unit, sendero petroleum dated June 30 relating to sale of specified assets in Texas was terminated Source text: (bit.ly/2gebjDm) Further company coverage:

