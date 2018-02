Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc:

* SANDERSON FARMS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.24

* Q1 SALES $771.9 MILLION VERSUS $688.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10, REVENUE VIEW $763.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NET INCOME FOR QUARTER REFLECTS A ONE-TIME NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $37.5 MILLION​

* SANDERSON FARMS - ‍CONSTRUCTION AT NEW TYLER, TEXAS, COMPLEX CONTINUES ON SCHEDULE TO OPEN IN FIRST CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2019​