FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sandridge Energy says issued letter to Carl Icahn on Dec 8 in response to his letter to board - SEC filing
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Sandridge Energy says issued letter to Carl Icahn on Dec 8 in response to his letter to board - SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc:

* Sandridge Energy says on Dec 8, co issued letter to Carl Icahn in response to his letter to board of sandridge dated November 30, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Sandridge - also on Dec 8, counsel to co delivered letter to Icahn, his related entities in response to their demand to inspect books & records of co

* Sandridge Energy says would volunteer to make certain documents available to Icahn, subject to mutually agreeable confidentiality agreement

* Sandridge - co's response letter confirms Icahn would not trigger rights plan under some conditions Source text: (bit.ly/2kXVTIN) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below