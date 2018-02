Feb 7 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY TO REVIEW UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM MIDSTATES PETROLEUM

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY SAYS RECEIVED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO TO COMBINE TWO COMPANIES IN AN ALL STOCK, AT MARKET TRANSACTION

* SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY REVIEW AND EVALUATE MIDSTATES' PROPOSAL