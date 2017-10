Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc.

* Beginning October 1, 2017, sandstorm will purchase 20% of gold produced from Bachelor Lake Mine at an ongoing cost of $500 per ounce

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - Metanor has agreed to sell a minimum of 1,500 ounces of gold to co on a quarterly basis until 12,000 ounce threshold has reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: