1 天前
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces

* Qtrly revenue of $16.1 million versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 million

* Says attributable gold equivalent production for 2017 is forecast to be between 50,000 ounces and 55,000 ounces

* Says company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of about 130,000 ounces per annum in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

