Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd:

* SANDSTORM GOLD ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $15.4 MILLION VERSUS $16.5 MILLION

* ‍ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE BETWEEN 50,000 AND 60,000 OUNCES​

* ‍FORECASTING ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 125,000 OUNCES PER ANNUM IN 2022​

QTRLY ‍ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES SOLD OF 12,032 OUNCES VERSUS 13,245 OUNCES IN Q4 2016