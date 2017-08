BRIEF-Sandvine announces receipt of revised acquisition proposal from PNI Canada Acquireco

July 7 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp:

* Sandvine announces receipt of revised acquisition proposal from PNI Canada Acquireco Corp.

* Sandvine announces receipt of revised acquisition proposal from PNI Canada Acquireco Corp.

* Sandvine Corp - ‍ offer for cash consideration of cad$4.40 per share​

* Sandvine Corp - board has not changed recommendation regarding amended vector agreement, continues to recommend offer under amended vector arrangement

* Sandvine Corp - under amended vector arrangement, shareholders would receive cad$4.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: