FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
BRIEF-Sandvine enters into amended, restated arrangement agreement with Vector Capital Affiliate Scalar Acquireco
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点29分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Sandvine enters into amended, restated arrangement agreement with Vector Capital Affiliate Scalar Acquireco

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Sandvine Corp:

* Sandvine enters into amended and restated arrangement agreement with vector capital affiliate scalar acquireco corp.

* Sandvine Corp - deal for CAD$4.15 per share

* Sandvine Corp - deal for ‍for CAD$4.15 per share​

* Sandvine Corp - price per share implies an aggregate fully diluted equity value for Sandvine of approximately cad$529 million

* Sandvine corp - ‍price per share implies an aggregate fully diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad$529 million​

* Sandvine corp - deal for approximately cad$529 million.

* Sandvine corp - board and special committee have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of arrangement

* Sandvine corp - ‍sandvine will be entitled to seek specific performance or to receive a reverse termination fee of cad$42 million in certain circumstances​

* Sandvine corp says amended arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of cad$16.9 million

* Sandvine corp - sandvine will be entitled to seek specific performance or to receive a reverse termination fee of cad$42 million in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below