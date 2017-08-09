BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.17

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc-

* Sangamo Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $8.3 million versus $3.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $30 million to $40 million

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - Sangamo expects that operating expenses will be in range of $90 million to $100 million for 2017

* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc - Sangamo expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be at least $220 million at end of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $6.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S