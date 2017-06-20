FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sangoma announces acquisition of Voip Supply LLC
2017年6月20日 / 下午1点25分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Sangoma announces acquisition of Voip Supply LLC

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Sangoma Technologies Corp

* Sangoma announces acquisition of Voip Supply LLC

* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require

* Sangoma Technologies Corp - following deal closing, voip supply's current president, Paula Griffo, will continue to lead company on a permanent basis

* Sangoma Technologies Corp - expects that in fiscal 2018, acquisition of Voip supply will be accretive, will add over c$15m in revenue to Sangoma

* Sangoma Technologies Corp - Sangoma will pay initial consideration of $3.0 million in cash

* Sangoma Technologies Corp - consolidated revenue in fiscal year 2018 expected to exceed $45 million

* Sangoma Technologies - to issue 993,627 common shares for deemed value of us$0.6 million, enter into agreement for contingent consideration of up to $0.4 million

* Sangoma Technologies Corp - Sangoma has extended company's borrowing capability with its current canadian bank from c$2.5 million to c$4.5 million

* Sangoma Technologies Corp - purchase of Voip supply will have no material impact on sangoma's financial results for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

