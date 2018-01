BRIEF-Sanmina Sees Q1 Gaap Loss Per Share $1.85 To $2.27

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sanmina Corp:

* SANMINA ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.85 TO $2.27

* SEES Q1 REVENUE ABOUT $1.74 BILLION

* SEES ‍ Q2 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.20 TO $0.30​

* - EXPECTS Q1 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.48

* - SEES ‍REVENUE BETWEEN $1.60 BILLION TO $1.70 BILLION FOR Q2​

* SEES ‍Q2 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.40 TO $0.50​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71, REVENUE VIEW $1.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $1.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* -EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $25 MILLION-$35 MILLION OVER PERIOD OF CONSOLIDATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN, ALL EXPECTED TO BE CASH​

* - ‍ON JAN 12, COMPANY ADOPTED CONSOLIDATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN IMPACTING THREE OF ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES​

* - WITH RESTRUCTURING, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD CHARGES IN ITS Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION TO $25 MILLION

* - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ACTIONS TAKEN UNDER RESTRUCTURING PLAN THROUGH Q1 OF FISCAL 2020​

* SANMINA - EXPECTS Q1 GAAP INCOME TAX EXPENSE TO INCLUDE NON-CASH CHARGE OF $150 MILLION - $170 MILLION

* SANMINA - $150 MILLION - $170 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE RELATES TO REDUCTION IN CARRYING VALUE OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: