BRIEF-‍Sanofi, Alnylam submit marketing authorization application to EMA for Patisiran

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sanofi statement:

* Sanofi and Alnylam submit Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for patisiran for the treatment of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis

* ‍Patisiran Marketing Authorization Application to be reviewed under accelerated assessment

* Sanofi Genzyme is currently preparing regulatory filings for patisiran in Japan, Brazil and other countries, with submissions expected to begin in the first half of 2018.

* Pending regulatory approvals, Alnylam will commercialize patisiran in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe, with Sanofi Genzyme commercializing the product in the rest of the world, including certain Central and Eastern European countries of the European Union. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)