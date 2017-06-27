FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce EU approval for Kevzara
2017年6月27日 / 凌晨5点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Sanofi and Regeneron announce EU approval for Kevzara

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi/Regeneron :

* Sanofi and Regeneron announce approval of Kevzara(®) (sarilumab) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in the European Union

* "We are pleased to bring Kevzara to European patients who may not be responding to the most commonly used biologics such as TNF inhibitors, or who may be seeking an effective monotherapy to reach their treatment goals," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Founding Scientist, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron

