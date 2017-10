Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA

* Sanofi files suit in the U.S. to defend its patent rights on Lantus® and Lantus® Solostar®

* Sanofi - co ‍filed a patent infringement suit against Mylan​

* Sanofi - ‍suit triggered by notifications from Mylan stating that it had filed NDA with FDA for insulin glargine pre-filled pen and vial drug products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: