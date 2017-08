June 21 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd:

* Santacruz Silver announces agreement to consolidate 100% ownership of the Veta Grande and Minillas Mineral Properties

* Santacruz Silver - signs agreement pursuant to which contracuña grants co option to buy 100% interest in Veta Grande, Minillas Properties, for $15.5 million