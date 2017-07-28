BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

July 28 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc qtrly net finance and other interest income of $1.1 billion, down 6 percent

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.3 percent, up 170 bps

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc - provision for credit losses increased to $521 million in Q2 2017, from $512 million in Q2 2016