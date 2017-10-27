FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.55
2017年10月27日 / 上午10点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.55

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc qtrly ‍total auto originations of $5.0 billion, down 3%​

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc qtrly ‍net finance and other interest income of $1.1 billion, down 10%​

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc qtrly ‍return on average assets of 2.0%, down from 2.2%​

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc qtrly ‍common equity tier 1 ratio of 15.0%, up 190 bps​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2i8NXjc] Further company coverage:

