BRIEF-Santander sells Banco Popular's real estate business to Blackstone

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* EXECUTES DEAL WITH BLACKSTONE FUND FOR ACQUISITION BY THE FUND OF 51 PERCENT OF BANCO POPULAR´S REAL ESTATE BUSINESS

* TRANSACTION INVOLVES CREATION OF COMPANY TO WHICH BANCO POPULAR WILL TRANSFER BUSINESS WITH GROSS BOOK VALUE OF ABOUT 30 BILLION EUROS

* VALUES SPANISH ASSETS OF REAL ESTATE, LOANS AND TAX ASSETS, EXCLUDING ALISEDA AT 10 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS TRANSACTION WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT OF 12 BASIS POINTS IN THE CAPITAL CET 1 "FULLY LOADED" OF SANTANDER GROUP