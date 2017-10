Sept 15 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG:

* SANTHERA RECEIVES NEGATIVE OPINION FROM THE CHMP FOR ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR RAXONE® IN DMD AND INTENDS TO APPEAL THIS OPINION

* ‍WILL SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP​

* ‍CHMP EXPRESSED UNCERTAINTIES WHETHER PHASE III DELOS TRIAL PROVIDES SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE OF EFFICACY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)