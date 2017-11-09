BRIEF-Sapiens International reports Q3 EPS $0.06

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation NV

* Sapiens reports solid improvement in third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Q3 revenue $73.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap earnings per share $0.13​

* Maintaining guidance for FY 2017 revenues of $265 to $275 million, which co now expects to be on higher end​

* Sapiens International Corp- ‍maintaining expectations for FY operating profit margin between 9-10% , which co now expects to be on lower end of guidance​