FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sapiens International reports Q3 EPS $0.06
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 上午10点22分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Sapiens International reports Q3 EPS $0.06

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation NV

* Sapiens reports solid improvement in third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Q3 revenue $73.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap earnings per share $0.13​

* Maintaining guidance for FY 2017 revenues of $265 to $275 million, which co now expects to be on higher end​

* Sapiens International Corp- ‍maintaining expectations for FY operating profit margin between 9-10% , which co now expects to be on lower end of guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below